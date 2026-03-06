Maryland departments send letter to DHS about ICE facility concerns

Three Maryland departments wrote a letter to the Department of Homeland Security this week expressing concern over the proposed ICE detention facility in Williamsport.

Maryland’s Departments of Natural Resources, Environment and Transportation all have qualms with DHS’s proposed detention center in western Maryland.

The agencies are concerned about the impact the facility would have on local sewer lines, as it would house 1,500 people and produce more than 187,000 gallons of wastewater a day.

“Exceeding the capacity of the sewer lines would likely result in sewage backups and overflows, posing public health risks to the facility's residents, agents, and the neighboring community. Any necessary upgrades must comply with applicable State permitting requirements and be funded by DHS,” the letter, signed by the department heads, states.

The letter also notes that the area is home to a handful of local wildlife species in need of conservation, as well as sensitive waterways and natural resources.

“The Upper Potomac River, immediately downstream of the confluence with Conococheague Creek, is home to two state endangered mussel species: brook floater mussel and green floater mussel,” the letter states. “The Kemps Springs Ecologically Significant Area is approximately 2,000 feet to the property’s southwest and is home to limestone springs and associated rare invertebrates.”

The departments noted that DHS is only offering eight days for public comment on the facility and that DHS hasn’t been transparent about the impact of the facility or its plans, sidestepping concerns about the burden on roads and local emergency services.

ICE did not return a request for comment in time for publication.

The letter comes as Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown is suing DHS over a lack of review on the environmental impact of the facility.

In the suit , Attorney General Anthony Brown says the White House is moving ahead with the conversion of a more than 825,000 square foot facility brings up many of the same concerns as the state departments.

“A facility this size would generate nearly four times more wastewater than the site was designed for, risking sewage overflows on the property and backups throughout the surrounding community, increased traffic, air quality impacts and the burden of local emergency services were never assessed,” Brown said in a statement.

The facility has been a hotbed for controversy since DHS bought it in late January for $102 million.

Gov. Wes Moore wrote a letter to DHS expressing concern about the Washington County facility and the conditions of the facility in Baltimore.

U.S. Representative April McClain Delaney, (D-Md.) who represents Washington County, introduced legislation to block ICE from establishing the detention center.

“For DHS to pursue such sweeping and dangerous plans in darkness is yet another example of the Trump Administration acting without transparency, accountability, or regard for human life. I recently saw for myself ICE’s horrendous treatment of detainees at its Baltimore field office, and I refuse to remain silent as they thrust a facility–similar to a private prison–upon Washington County,” McClain Delaney said. “I will fight alongside Maryland lawmakers and community members to show up, speak out, and stand resolute in defense of all of our neighbors.”

Washington County residents have been pushing back against the facility since news of its procurement.

A petition asking Washington County Commissioner President John Barr and his peers on the panel to withdraw their support for the building has garnered thousands of signatures.

Protests have become commonplace. During the county commissioners’ meeting on Feb. 10, chants could be heard from outside the building. The commissioners shut the meeting down after protestors objected to a lack of public forum.

Claire Connor is part of Washington County Indivisible, a group opposing ICE in the county and the development of an immigration detention center.

“The biggest concern is simply the fact that there was absolutely no communication, no transparency about what was happening, and that we've been evaded at every opportunity when seeking a response from the county commissioners as to what's happening,” Connor said. “The real world implications of what is going to happen when you round up thousands of individuals, you cram them into spaces unfit to inhabit life, and what it will mean economically for our region, I think once that is realized, there will be people singing a different tune.”

Patrick Dattilo started the Hagerstown Rapid Response Network, a resistance organization, after hearing about the facility.

“We've got people across both borders, in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, over the mountains into Frederick and Montgomery County,” Dattilo said.

The facility sits at the crossroads of Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania and is part of a larger DHS plan to open ICE detention centers across the nation that could hold about 85,000 immigrants.

According to DHS records obtained by CBS less than 14% of people arrested by ICE have violent records. DHS repeatedly claimed that ICE crackdowns are primarily to target “dangerous and violent individuals.”

About 40% have no criminal record. Another 30% are nonviolent crimes. About 6% were related to “dangerous drugs.” Another 8% were driving under the influence infractions.

Of the 14% who were charged with violent crimes, 11% had to do with assault and 1.4% with sexual assault. People charged with homicides and kidnapping made up less than 1%. Less than 2% had gang affiliations.

Private prison companies like CoreCivic are reporting massive revenue increases through contracts with DHS.

The company is seeing nearly a quarter of billion dollars in revenue from four sites alone.