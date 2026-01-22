Maryland’s DDA is once again dealing with budget issues

The state of Maryland and disability advocates are once again at loggerheads over budget proposals as the Moore administration released on Wednesday.

The state is considering a handful of proposals that it says would save the Developmental Disabilities Administration about $150 million in state funding.

However, disability advocates fear those policy changes could harm families with disabled members and people with disabilities who need to hire care.

“This is a tough issue, but it's one that we must tackle in a collaborative and a bipartisan manner,” said Jake Weismann, acting secretary of the Maryland Department of Budget and Management.

The proposals include tying reimbursement rates for self-directed services — meaning people hired by those with disabilities or their families — to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics rate. The state currently reimburses rates at 77% of provider rates for self-directed services.

Another proposal would implement a cap of $500,000 on services that people can claim.

Rachel London, the executive director of the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, the state needs to implement an exception for that cap for people who need extensive services.

Both London and the state say they are willing to negotiate the policies.

“The proposals provided by the administration, we understand, are not set in stone, and we will work together to find solutions that are sustainable and equitable,” London said.

Weismann also expressed a willingness to come to the table.

“We believe the approach we are taking is a balanced approach. We are not wedded to it as the only solution, and we look forward to continuing to engage and work with the community on preserving the DDA program.”

Last year, the state government considered cutting $200 million from the DDA budget, threatening some services and raising fierce opposition from disability advocates.

However, a supplemental budget passed last March restored $143 million of that funding, allowing DDA to continue its current standard of care.

The Moore administration’s 2027 balances the state’s $1.5 billion deficit without increasing taxes or levying any fees.

A large chunk of savings comes from the DDA policy changes.