Maryland lawmakers float taxing social media companies over mental health

Maryland lawmakers are considering taxing social media giants for their role in harming the mental health of children.

A new bill would require social media companies with more than one million monthly users or $500 million in annual revenue to pay a tax to the state.

That money would be put into a fund specified for children’s mental health.

“The bill aims to expand mental health access to youth throughout the state of Maryland by requiring social media giants who would profit off of their worsening mental health to contribute financially for the damage they cause,” said Del. Ashanti Martinez (D-Prince George’s), during a meeting of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The tax would be based on the income of the companies.

The bill comes at a time when social media companies are coming under fire for their impact on mental health.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, children who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of mental health issues.

A study , published in JAMA, found youth using social media were more likely to report suicidal thoughts and behavior.

In 2024, the U.S. surgeon general called for warning labels on social media for children.

Other countries have gone much farther, Australia banned social media for people under 16 in 2025.

The bill follows the lead of Minnesota, which was the first state to float a bill that would tax social media companies.