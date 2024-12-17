© 2024 WYPR
Midday

How to help Maryland teens struggling with loneliness and healthy social media habits

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 17, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
Photo by Omar Ramadan.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared 'an epidemic of loneliness' for America’s kids earlier in the fall. Are kids talking to their parents about what they are experiencing? How does social media use contribute? And what can parents do to help?

Dr. Charissa S. L. Cheah, a developmental psychologist and professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, joins Midday to discuss. She also serves as the President of the Society for Research on Adolescence.

Dr. Charissa S. L. Cheah is a professor in the Department of Psychology and Asian Studies Faculty Affiliate at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and director of UMBC's Culture, Child and Adolescent Psychology Laboratory.
Crystal Tseng Photography
Dr. Charissa S. L. Cheah is a professor in the Department of Psychology and Asian Studies Faculty Affiliate at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and director of UMBC's Culture, Child and Adolescent Psychology Laboratory.

family, adolescents, social media
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
