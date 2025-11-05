Goucher College aims to attract new students through ‘access’ and ‘affordability’

While many universities are cutting diversity efforts, Goucher College is doing the opposite — with help from the state.

The private liberal arts school in Towson recently received more than $250,000 from the Maryland Higher Education Commission to launch the Baltimore College Access Program (CAP).

Michael Marshall, Goucher’s vice president for enrollment and student success, says the grant will help the college serve a changing student body.

“We’re seeing more first-generation and older students — really, the most pluralistic pool of students,” Marshall said. “So how are we preparing to meet them where they are? That is what we’re laser-focused on.”

The timing comes as many universities cut back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives amid political and financial pressures.

According to Marshall, the grant will help Goucher support 75 to 150 underrepresented students from area high schools, including Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, Western, Patterson, and Loch Raven High Schools.

He said doing so is part of Goucher’s mission.

“We’ve been that way since 1885,” he said. “Our founder logged more than two million miles before there were commercial planes. He started schools in Korea, Japan, and India. That is who we are.”

Goucher has received another state grant to reach 500 students statewide, including those in rural areas.

That commitment to expanding access extends beyond undergraduates.

Earlier this year, Goucher President Kent Devereaux told Marketplace the college is welcoming retirees as students through a new partnership with Edenwald Senior Living. The collaboration includes new senior housing on campus and opportunities for residents to attend classes, concerts, and athletic events.

Despite an uncertain higher-education landscape, Marshall said Goucher’s focus on building a “college-going culture” remains firm.

“Come see us. Whether you want to come here or not, we want to be a resource to the community,” he said. “We’ll be delighted to support students and families on their college journey.”