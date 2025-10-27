2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

“House of Melo” exhibit opens in Baltimore’s main library branch

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Wambui Kamau
Published October 27, 2025 at 6:11 PM EDT
Carmelo Anthony is pictured. Behind him, a milk crate serves as the hoop, a nod to the makeshift courts where he first played growing up in the city.
1 of 3  — IMG_1240.jpeg
Carmelo Anthony is pictured. Behind him, a milk crate serves as the hoop, a nod to the makeshift courts where he first played growing up in the city.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
The library’s atrium is transformed into a ballroom, with guests gathering to check out the "House of Melo" exhibit.
2 of 3  — IMG_1237.jpeg
The library’s atrium is transformed into a ballroom, with guests gathering to check out the "House of Melo" exhibit.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
D. Watkins, a friend of Carmelo Anthony and Hackerman 2025 Writer in Residence, helped curate the "House of Melo" exhibit.
3 of 3  — IMG_1241.jpeg
D. Watkins, a friend of Carmelo Anthony and Hackerman 2025 Writer in Residence, helped curate the "House of Melo" exhibit.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR

NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony is bringing his life story to Baltimore with the opening of "House of Melo" at the Central Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The free exhibit, open through late December, offers an immersive experience into Anthony's life and legacy.

"This is very difficult to do,” Anthony said, joking about the balancing act between authenticity and appropriateness. “It is a library. It ain't like it's a lounge. It ain't like it's a club. We still have to be respectful and responsible for the messages that we put out there.”

The exhibit offers an intimate glimpse into the athlete's journey, featuring childhood photographs, a recreated locker room featuring his signature looks and favorite songs, and a milk crate hoop — a nod to the makeshift courts where he first honed his skills in Baltimore.

Local author and professor D. Watkins, a Hackerman 2025 Writer in Residence at the library, praised the exhibit's cultural significance. He, along with Khalilah Beavers, curated the display along the library’s first floor.

"It's a dream come true," Watkins remarked. "A lot of times, we're pushed into false stereotypes, as if we don't love literature or great storytelling. To see people pop up at the library like this, it's a beautiful thing."

He hopes the exhibit, along with limited-edition library cards, will inspire more young people to dream big and engage with the library's programs.

Public and private funders — including Visit Baltimore, The Sherman Family Foundation, and the University of Baltimore — are sponsoring the "House of Melo" exhibit.
Tags
WYPR News Enoch Pratt Free LibraryartBaltimore City
Wambui Kamau
Wambui Kamau is a General Assignment Reporter for WYPR. @WkThee
See stories by Wambui Kamau
Related Content