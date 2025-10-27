“House of Melo” exhibit opens in Baltimore’s main library branch

NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony is bringing his life story to Baltimore with the opening of "House of Melo" at the Central Branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The free exhibit, open through late December, offers an immersive experience into Anthony's life and legacy.

"This is very difficult to do,” Anthony said, joking about the balancing act between authenticity and appropriateness. “It is a library. It ain't like it's a lounge. It ain't like it's a club. We still have to be respectful and responsible for the messages that we put out there.”

The exhibit offers an intimate glimpse into the athlete's journey, featuring childhood photographs, a recreated locker room featuring his signature looks and favorite songs, and a milk crate hoop — a nod to the makeshift courts where he first honed his skills in Baltimore.

Local author and professor D. Watkins, a Hackerman 2025 Writer in Residence at the library, praised the exhibit's cultural significance. He, along with Khalilah Beavers, curated the display along the library’s first floor.

"It's a dream come true," Watkins remarked. "A lot of times, we're pushed into false stereotypes, as if we don't love literature or great storytelling. To see people pop up at the library like this, it's a beautiful thing."

He hopes the exhibit, along with limited-edition library cards, will inspire more young people to dream big and engage with the library's programs.

Public and private funders — including Visit Baltimore, The Sherman Family Foundation, and the University of Baltimore — are sponsoring the "House of Melo" exhibit.