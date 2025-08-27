City officials break ground in Park Heights for new library

After decades without one, a community in northwest Baltimore is finally getting a library.

City leaders broke ground Wednesday on the new Park Heights branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library. The project also includes an expansion of the CC Jackson Rec Center, which has received phased upgrades since 2014.

The park’s new amenities will include a walking loop, outdoor fitness stations, a pavilion, a larger playground, a flexible lawn and practice field, future access to a community garden, and improved lighting and parking, said Reginald Moore, director of the Department of Recreation and Parks.

Mayor Brandon Scott, who grew up in the area, said the investment marks a turning point for the neighborhood.

“This is a place where I’ve lost friends. Where the library was closed. The rec center didn’t have air conditioning. Our schools didn’t have heat—sometimes the windows didn’t even shut,” Scott said. “Those days are gone. We’re showing there’s a bold new day for Park Heights.”

City Council president Zeke Cohen called the library a resource addition for the neighborhood, which according to census data has about 30,000 residents.

“It’s not just about books,” Cohen said. “It's about anything that you need. We've got lawyers in the library, we've got social workers in the library. We've got peer navigators in the library.” said Cohen.

Councilwoman Sharon Green Middleton, who represents the area, said she came across some negative comments regarding the upcoming library, after posting the development online.

“Whenever there are discussions about positive initiatives in the Black community, naysayers tend to show up and attempt to hinder progress. Nonetheless, here we are. The non-believers will not impede this vision.”

The new library and park are expected to be completed by September 2027 at a total cost of $19.3 million, funded through a mix of philanthropy and public support.

