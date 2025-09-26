Frederick County residents speak out on data centers

St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor was filled to overflowing on Thursday night as more than 200 residents made their voices heard on data centers.

The Frederick County Council drafted a map which would limit data centers to a 2,500 acre plot north of Adamstown. It was presented to the state for a sixty day review in July and the County expects to hear back by the end of the month or early October.

County resident Betsy McFarland says she appreciates the county’s efforts to connect with residents but thinks officials haven’t provided enough information. “It feels like we’re playing with some arbitrary numbers,” McFarland explained. “What is behind it that actually shows that it’s doable and sustainable and truly will bring the benefits that the county is expecting versus what we are going to pay for in costs and additional electric rates?”

The 2,500 acre map cuts the total land available for data centers in half and places a hard cap that restricts development past that point. Although, that’s 600 acres more than the current data center campus, Quantum Frederick.

Once the state files its report, the Planning Commission will have 62 days to review before sending its own recommendations to the County Council. The Council will then have 90 days to make any final changes or amendments to the map.

The Planning Commission will hold an additional public meeting on October 15.