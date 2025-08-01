Maryland unveils new plan to protect aging residents

Maryland is preparing for a bow wave of older residents with a new longevity plan.

The roadmap , signed by Governor Wes Moore this week, increases support for older Marylanders over the next ten years.

“We must strengthen supports for people who are aging now and for people who are already older and their caregivers,” said Carmel Roques, the Maryland Secretary of Aging. “We are facing historic and unprecedented, almost catastrophic cuts to federal support for people across the whole lifespan.”

The roadmap focuses on four main factors:

- Strengthening the caregiver workforce

- Creating more affordable housing

- Investing in health programs that benefit older people

- Creating communities that are friendly to older adults through an ecosystem for aging people

The roadmap “digs deep into the state’s infrastructure to capitalize on the benefits of a rising population of skilled and experienced community members while preparing for those of us who may need help to fully participate in society as we age,” the executive summary states. “It is inclusive of public and private sector participation, requiring all state agencies to work together across the lifespan for better outcomes later in life.”

About one quarter of all Marylanders will be over 60 by 2030 and people over 65 will outnumber people under 18 in 2034, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Alzheimer’s Association was a key partner in the development of the roadmap.

“Longevity Ready Maryland is an innovative plan that addresses the unique challenges and opportunities of a growing older adult population,” said Ilene Rosenthal, program director for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Chapter. “As the state with the highest dementia prevalence, LRM also creates an opportunity to raise awareness and engage the public regarding lifestyle factors that are associated with reduced risk for cognitive decline.”