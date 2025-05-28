Maryland's prescription affordability watchdog gets new teeth. What can it do about costs?

Widespread agreement on the lack of affordability of medicine led Maryland and several other states to try something new: an independent board with the authority to study and recommend solutions for specific prescription drugs determined to be causing a burden to Marylanders.

The Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board was the nation’s first such body.

The idea was for it to serve as a watchdog for Maryland patients, countering the skyrocketing costs that have cushioned the bottom line of health insurance companies.

Just this month, Gov. Wes Moore signed legislation that will give the drug affordability board more teeth in its efforts to wrangle costs.

Vincent DeMarco is a long-time advocate for affordable healthcare. He’s the President of Maryland Health Care for All, which represents a coalition of faith, business, labor, professional and community groups across the state.

The next meeting of the PDAB is June 23 at 2 p.m.