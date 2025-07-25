New housing for Morgan State students named after Maryland civil rights icon

A once-vacant lot on Harford Road is now home to The Enolia , a $58 million, 151-unit apartment complex serving Morgan State University students. Located less than a mile from campus, it’s the first newly built off-campus housing project for Morgan students in 20 years.

At the grand opening Thursday, a saxophonist played as guests toured the new space — built on a 3.7-acre site that also held dilapidated buildings.

Developer David Bramble of MCB Real Estate said it was important to create student housing that signals care and community.

“When I went to college, I didn't even have a bathroom on my floor,” Bramble said. “Now these units have en-suite bedrooms, washers and dryers. It says, we care about you and we want you to succeed.”

The building is named after civil rights leader Enolia Pettigen McMillan — the first female president of the NAACP and former chair of Morgan’s board. The project includes 473 beds, and energy-efficient systems.

Shared amenities include study rooms, a game lounge, fitness center, separate yoga studio and a terraced courtyard.

The project received funding from the Morgan State Foundation, Hamilton-Lauraville Main Street, and other philanthropists.

A SEED Anchor Institution grant from the state helped cover early-stage work, including demolition and utility relocation.

As Morgan’s enrollment continues to grow, university leaders say The Enolia provides much-needed relief — offering students independent living close to campus and community.

“Students can’t be at college without a place to live,” said Bramble. “We knew that Morgan State was busting at the seams and growing pretty massively. We thought we could build a successful project that made financial sense and would enhance the neighborhood.”