National Fire Academy in Maryland to reopen on June 2nd

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Nathanael Miller
Published May 30, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Emmitsburg, MD, March 10, 2003 — The National Fire Academy holds a table-top emergency preparedness exercise with firefighters from across the country simulating a structure fire and other emergency situations in a mock city. Photo by Jocelyn Augustino/FEMA News Photo
Jocelyn Augustino/FEMA News Photo, Public domain
/
Via Wikimedia Commons
Emmitsburg, MD, March 10, 2003 — The National Fire Academy holds a table-top emergency preparedness exercise with firefighters from across the country simulating a structure fire and other emergency situations in a mock city.

The National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg will begin holding in-person classes again on June 2nd, three months after it was temporarily shut down.

The NFA is the only academy in America that offers advanced training to high-level fire officers. Instead of teaching the basics, the school focuses on the skills officers will need to lead their teams in times of emergency.

The academy holds classes on its Emmitsburg campus while partnering with states to hold classes locally. In 2021, the academy was responsible for teaching over ninety eight thousand students.

Classes at the NFA were shut down on March 7, as FEMA conducted a review of the academy’s expenses. FEMA made the decision to ensure compliance with the Trump Administration and its Department of Government Efficiency, spearheaded by Elon Musk.

The FEMA review decided that certain courses provided effective training to enhance national readiness. The NFA declined to comment on whether there would be any changes to its funding going forward.

Ken Willette, Executive Director of the North American Fire Training Directors, is worried that a drop in funding may impact the NFA’s ability to offer the same level of education as before. “If there’s a reduction in resources, and they have to make changes to what they are offering, then I think the challenge is going to be, who will be out there to fill that gap,” Willet asked.

Willet explained the academy hires educators as part time contractors, and said getting them back to campus could cause further delays for the school.
Tags
WYPR News FEMAfederal fundingTrump administrationFrederick Countyfireemergency servicesfirst responders
Nathanael Miller
Nathanael Miller is the Frederick County reporter for WYPR.
See stories by Nathanael Miller
