Baltimore mayor appoints new health commissioner after flux in position

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott appointed Dr. Michelle Taylor as the city’s next health commissioner on Friday.

Taylor will take over as head of Baltimore’s health department in August. In that role she will shape health policies and initiatives that impact the residents of the city.

“Dr. Taylor is a world-class leader, and I’m grateful that she’s bringing her talents and experience to Baltimore,” Scott said. “She shares my commitment to expanding affordable health resources in every single neighborhood of our city. And in the coming months and years, she’ll oversee our historic efforts to tackle the opioid crisis, expand physical and mental health resources, and ensure all Baltimoreans have access to the quality care they deserve.”

Taylor most recently served as the division director for health services in Shelby County, Tennessee.

She is also doctor in the Tennessee Air National Guard where she is a residency-trained flight surgeon.

She got her doctorate in public health from Johns Hopkins University.

“I called Baltimore City home for the first two years of my graduate studies at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and today, I am delighted to announce my return home to serve the Baltimore City community and uphold the Baltimore City Health Department's (BCHD) unwavering vision for an equitable, just, and well Baltimore where everyone has the opportunity to be healthy and to thrive," Taylor said. "I am excited to work with the BCHD team to expand public health services for all Baltimoreans through innovative programs, policies, and partnerships, all while aligning with Mayor Scott's goals for a healthier Baltimore.”

Taylor takes over for Simone Johnson, who had been holding the health commissioner role at an interim level for nearly a year.

Dr. Ihouma Emengua was fired as health commissioner in July last year after she was put under criminal investigation for working another job while also serving as commissioner.

Emengua only held the role for six months.