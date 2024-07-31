Former Baltimore health commissioner under criminal investigation

Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Ihuoma Emenuga is under criminal investigation by the Office of the Maryland Prosecutor, according to The Baltimore Banner.

The Baltimore Office of the Inspector General also opened a probe into the former commissioner.

Mayor Brandon Scott fired Emenuga late Monday night.

Officials have released few details about the factors that led to Emenuga’s dismissal or the investigations. However, the Banner reports that the issues stem from work Emenuga did with the nonprofit healthcare organization Chase Brexton while serving as commissioner.

Chase Brexton officials declined to comment because of the ongoing investigation.

City Council Committee on Public Safety and Government Operations Chair Mark Conway said Emenuga’s issues distract from efforts to address city health issues.

“We want consistent leadership across the board,” Conway said. “She's only been in the job for seven months, it makes it pretty hard to start anew to tackle some of the big issues that we've been focused on in the city.”

Baltimore is now conducting a nationwide search for a new health commissioner.

Meanwhile, Deputy City Administrator Simone Johnson will act as interim health commissioner until Baltimore finds a permanent replacement.

Johnson has more than two decades of local and state government experience, including as chief of staff and chief operating officer at the Baltimore City Health Department. She also served as chief of staff for the Maryland State Department of Housing and Community Development and for the Maryland Transit Administration.

Emenuga took over as health commissioner after Letitia Dzirasa left the position to become the deputy mayor of equity, health and human services. She previously worked as a managing partner at Vie health, a healthcare consulting firm. She also served as director of Baltimore’s Youth Wellness and Community Health division.