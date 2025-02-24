New bill would keep Maryland telehealth reimbursement rates at in-person level past 2025

Starting July 1, some telehealth appointments will not be reimbursed at the same rate as in-person doctor visits for people using Medicaid in Maryland.

That would mean less insurance funds for doctors and hospitals for telehealth visits and, therefore, a disinclination to using the medium.

A bill in the General Assembly, introduced by House Health and Government Operations Committee Chair, Joseline Peña-Melnyk, would keep that rate parity permanent for those on Medicaid.

Telehealth saw a huge rise during the COVID-19 pandemic after doctors were unable to meet with their patients in person.

“In just 20 years, since the private sector recognized the need, and the public enthusiastically understood the advantages, the use of telehealth in the United States increased 154% increase during early stages of the pandemic and stabilized at levels 38 times higher than levels in 2019,” a National Institutes of Health study states.

Maryland has seen positive benefits from telehealth expansion, according to Dr. Anthony Roggio, the director of emergency medicine telehealth services at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“Many Marylanders face barriers to health care access, whether it's financial, transportation, insurance or otherwise, and telehealth allows for the removal of these barriers,” he said. “It's no surprise that our data shows it's really increased access for marginalized populations, younger women, patients on Medicaid and even Medicare populations.”

Telehealth is currently reimbursed at the in-person rate in Maryland until June 30. The law started in 2021.

The bill would make the program permanent.