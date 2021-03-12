-
Thursday marks a year since Maryland hospitals first started receiving COVID-19 patients. Since March 4, 2020, hospitals have treated more than 34,000…
NewsStudents at dozens of public schools in Maryland who get routine medical care through their schools have been unable to access that care during the…
Maryland is expanding access to telehealth services for mental and behavioral health disorders. Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said in a news conference…
Emergency crews are sifting through the rubble of a deadly gas explosion in residential Northwest Baltimore. Maryland’s public defenders unionize in a bid…
Getting in-person cancer care may come with added risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. But doctors have been thinking of new forms of treatment and taking…