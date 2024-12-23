© 2024 WYPR
Healthcare
Maryland residents may have had personal info leaked by Ascension cyberattack

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published December 23, 2024 at 1:39 PM EST
Waiting times in Maryland emergency rooms are among the longest in the nation,averaging 238 minutes per visit. Legislation establishing a task force to propose ways to reduce those wait times was adopted in the 2023 Maryland General Assembly. (photo credit: Tony Webster via Wikimedia CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tony Webster/Tony Webster
/
Tony Webster
Ascension operates St. Agnes Hospital, as well as other specialized health centers across Maryland

Marylanders who get health services from Ascension may have had their personal information exposed by a cyberattack that rocked the company back in May.

Ascension says 5.6 million people across the country had their information impacted by the attack.

Medical records, payment information, government identification like social security numbers and personal addresses were all possibly compromised.

“After conducting a comprehensive investigation, we know that the personal information of some current and former Ascension patients, senior living residents and employees was involved in the incident,” Ascension said in a statement.

Starting Dec. 19, the company began sending letters to those who were affected by the breach. Ascension will offer free credit monitoring for two years to those who had their information exposed.

The company is encouraging people to reach out to the Maryland Attorney General’s Office for more information on how to protect their identity.

Ascension operates St. Agnes Hospital, as well as other specialized health centers across the state.

The cyberattack that hit Ascension on May 8 led to disruptions in services at 140 hospitals in at least ten states.

St. Agnes Ascension Hospital had to briefly limit service.

Ascension had to temporarily halt some elective procedures tests and appointments until its systems were back online.
