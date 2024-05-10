Cyber attack still compromising systems at Baltimore hospitals

St. Agnes Ascension Hospital in Baltimore is still dealing with an organization-wide cyber attack from earlier this week.

The hospital had to briefly limit service Thursday and some systems are still down Friday, according to an update from Ascension.

Currently, the hospitals are not able to access electronic health records and patients are unable to log onto the MyChart portal.

Some phone systems are down and other processes that medical staff use to order procedures and medications.

“Due to downtime procedures, several hospitals are currently on diversion for emergency medical services in order to ensure emergency cases are triaged immediately,” the update states. “If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please contact 911 and your local emergency services will bring you to the nearest hospital emergency room.”

Ascension is temporarily halting some elective procedures, tests and appointments until systems are back online.

It is expected that we will be utilizing downtime procedures for some time,” the update said. “Patients should bring to their appointment notes on their symptoms and a list of current medications and prescription numbers or the prescription bottles so their care team can call in medication needs to pharmacies.”

This is the second hack to impact Maryland medical facilities this year.

In February, Optum, a company that processes insurance claims for medical facilities, was attacked by hackers.

That intrusion continues to send shockwaves through the community as some hospitals and offices were unable to get payment.

The breach also compromised the personal information of about a third of all Americans.