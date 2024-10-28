How to get relief from high hospital bills

More than 20 million Americans are behind on their medical bills. And a survey conducted last year by the group Economic Action Maryland found that 14 percent of Marylanders have medical debt they cannot repay.

That existing debt, and fears of accruing new debt, cause some folks to avoid seeking hospital treatment.

But Maryland has laws designed to protect patients and Economic Action Maryland has put out a guide to inform them of their rights. We speak with the nonprofit's executive director, Marceline White.

LINKS:

Guide to Medical Debt