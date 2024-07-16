Patoka, Pickard make peace following Glen Burnie dustup

The chairs of the Anne Arundel and the Baltimore County Councils have made peace following the “Glen Burnie Burn.”

Back in May, Baltimore County Council Chair Izzy Patoka dissed Glen Burnie during a public meeting.

During a debate about a development that Patoka considered unattractive, he said, “Do we want, and no disrespect to Glen Burnie, but do we want to be Glen Burnie? Do we want to look like Ritchie Highway?”

Anne Arundel Chair Allison Pickard said she was “shocked and angered” by that.

“Glen Burnie is a fantastic place to live with a strong sense of community,” she told Patoka in an email. “If you have to throw shade to make yourself or (your) community feel big or better, you are doing it all wrong.”

Pickard invited him to come to Glen Burnie.

On Tuesday he did just that.

They broke bread at The Grill at Quarterfield Station. Restaurant owner Bill Chalmers said it’s good that Patoka apologized and came to Glen Burnie.

“The thing is that I think he has, I’m sure his district their issues and their problems just like we do,” Chalmers said. “And so it’s kind of like a shared thing more than anything. So if he takes anything away from it, it’s we’re all probably fighting the same battles.”

Patoka and Pickard say they are glad they had the chance to talk about regional issues.

“There are lots of things we have to talk about that are challenges to local government right now,” Pickard said. “There are probably tricks of the trade that we can learn from each other.”

Pickard and Patoka had met before but they said Tuesday was their first opportunity to talk at length.

“I’m glad to be here and see her district,” Patoka said.

Chalmers showed Patoka old black and white photographs that are hanging on his restaurant’s walls that tell some of the story of Glen Burnie’s history.

“It’s really a strong community,” Chalmers said. “I love it. The people here are hard working, blue collar people that are just wonderful customers and employees.”