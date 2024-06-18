© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

Dangerous heat will hit Baltimore later this week, health officials advise taking precautions

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published June 18, 2024 at 11:53 AM EDT
FILE - In this Thursday, June 9, 2011 file photo, seniors spend time near a fan at the Waxter Senior Center in Baltimore. The center was designated as a cooling station by Baltimore officials. Results of a study published Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggest that in triple-digit heat, age-related changes that limit sweating might make fans less effective in those 60 and up than in young people. But the conclusion isn't clear-cut and the study authors say more research is needed. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
Steve Ruark
/
FR96543 AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 9, 2011 file photo, seniors spend time near a fan at the Waxter Senior Center in Baltimore. The center was designated as a cooling station by Baltimore officials.

Baltimore is bracing for near 100-degree temperatures for the next several days as a heat wave stifles a large swath of the country.

Heat indexes, a measure of humidity and air temperature, could go well into the low-triple digits creating dangerous atmospheres for people outside.

The Baltimore City Health Department has not yet declared a Code Red emergency, however, BCHD Director of Communications Blair Adams said the city is monitoring the situation closely.

The city has heat precautions posted on its website.

Older people, young children and those with preexisting conditions are advised to stay indoors during heat waves.

If you do need to go outside, ensure that you drink plenty of water and take breaks from strenuous activity.

Avoiding alcohol or caffeine is advisable and staying indoors during the hottest time of day (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) can help reduce risk.

Baltimore announced in May that it created a new status for hot weather. Code Red situations happen when the heat index hits 105 degrees or higher.

When the city declares a Code Red it opens 14 cooling locations across the city.

People are also encouraged to go to libraries for air conditioning if they are feeling overheated.
Tags
WYPR News heat alertExtreme heatHealthCommunity HealthBaltimore City Health DepartmentBaltimore City
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Related Content
Load More