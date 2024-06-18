Dangerous heat will hit Baltimore later this week, health officials advise taking precautions

Baltimore is bracing for near 100-degree temperatures for the next several days as a heat wave stifles a large swath of the country.

Heat indexes, a measure of humidity and air temperature, could go well into the low-triple digits creating dangerous atmospheres for people outside.

The Baltimore City Health Department has not yet declared a Code Red emergency, however, BCHD Director of Communications Blair Adams said the city is monitoring the situation closely.

The city has heat precautions posted on its website.

Older people, young children and those with preexisting conditions are advised to stay indoors during heat waves.

If you do need to go outside, ensure that you drink plenty of water and take breaks from strenuous activity.

Avoiding alcohol or caffeine is advisable and staying indoors during the hottest time of day (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) can help reduce risk.

Baltimore announced in May that it created a new status for hot weather. Code Red situations happen when the heat index hits 105 degrees or higher.

When the city declares a Code Red it opens 14 cooling locations across the city.

People are also encouraged to go to libraries for air conditioning if they are feeling overheated.