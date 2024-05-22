Baltimore Archdiocese finalizes plan to cut parishes and worship sites

The Baltimore Archdiocese will close a majority of its parishes and cut its worship sites in half as part of cost-cutting measures, known as the Church’s “Seek the City” plan.

Archbishop William Lori formally sanctioned the plan Wednesday.

The number of parishes in Baltimore city and county will drop from 61 to 23. The number of worship sites will drop from 59 to 30.

“This process was aimed at allowing our parishes to focus on mission and ministry, as opposed to leaking roofs, crumbling walls, and failing electrical and plumbing systems,” Lori said in a video.

The Church held a handful of listening sessions in April after revealing a draft plan to consolidate its parishes and sites. The original plan cut the number of parishes to 21 and worship sites to 26.

Other archdiocese across the nation have made similar moves. Boston and Seattle consolidated their parishes after the pandemic hurt attendance numbers. Those archdioceses also paid out substantial sums to survivors of sexual abuse, a financial hit that further necessitated the changes.

The Baltimore Archdiocese is now in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings due to the anticipated costs of compensating hundreds of sexual abuse survivors after Maryland passed a law extending the time in which survivors of child sex abuse are able to file claims.

The Church was considering consolidating long before it filed for bankruptcy. The plan has been in the works for about two years, according to the Archdiocese.

However, the archdiocese admitted that the legal challenges would be a large drain on its resources.

“Chapter 11 reorganization is the best path forward to compensate equitably all victim-survivors, given the Archdiocese’s limited financial resources, which would have otherwise been exhausted on litigation,” Baltimore Archbishop William Lori said in an open letter to his congregation. “Staggering legal fees and large settlements or jury awards for a few victim-survivors would have depleted our financial resources, leaving the vast majority of victim-survivors without compensation, while ending ministries that families across Maryland rely on for material and spiritual support.”

Filings show that the archdiocese was retaining lawyers and consultants that likely advised the Church on how it should move forward with the abuse cases. The filings show the Church paid more than a quarter of a million dollars for legal advice on bankruptcy.

The filings also show the organization has more than $200 million in assets, which include a Tiffany tea set, a diamond-encrusted crucifix, a sapphire-studded locket and dozens of solid gold rings.