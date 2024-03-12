Public works director tapped to be next Baltimore County Administrative Officer

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Tuesday who he wants to be his next Administrative Officer.

D’Andrea Walker, who currently is the county’s public works and transportation director, would take over for Stacy Rodgers who is retiring.

The county administrative officer is responsible for the day-to-day operation of county government.

“She leads by example and shares our vision to deliver equitable, efficient and accessible services for every resident,” Olszewski said.

The county council must approve Walker’s appointment.

Walker currently oversees a department with nearly 1,000 employees with a budget of $769 million.

She was appointed the acting director of the public works department in October 2020. At the time, she could not become the permanent director because she is not a professional engineer, which was required for that position.

That changed when county officials put on the November 2022 ballot a charter amendment which would allow someone who is not an engineer to hold the director’s position if they have at least 10 years of supervisory experience in infrastructure planning and construction, or transportation engineering and management.

Voters approved the amendment in November of 2022. Walker then qualified to be the permanent public works director. She was appointed by Olszewski and sworn in to that position in February 2023.

