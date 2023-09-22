Artscape canceled for Saturday as tropical storm Ophelia brings heavy rain and wind
On Friday afternoon, the Baltimore Office for Promotion and the Arts announced that Saturday’s Artscape activities will be canceled.
“While Artscape is a rain or shine event, Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to bring strong winds that pose potential risks for outdoor activities,” wrote BOPA in a statement.
Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed off the coast of the mid-Atlantic, however, it is not likely to remain a tropical storm by the time it hits Maryland on Sunday, reports the National Weather Service. But Baltimore is still expected to see heavy wind and rain on Saturday, with NWS forecasting up to three inches of rain and winds gusting up to 47 miles per hour.
The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts said they are monitoring weather conditions and will make a decision about Sunday’s activities “at the earliest opportunity.” The opening night of the festival Friday will go on as planned, which includes a performance by DJ Pee .Wee, the alter-ego of Anderson .Paak. Performances on Saturday that have been washed out include Nile Rodgers and CHIC.
The festival, typically billed as North America’s largest free arts festival, hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically the festival is held in July, but BOPA announced the new September date after the sweltering summer heat reportedly discouraged visitors from spending more time at the fair, although the new date puts the event The new date does put the event in the middle of the mid-Atlantic hurricane season.