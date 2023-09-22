Artscape canceled for Saturday as tropical storm Ophelia brings heavy rain and wind

On Friday afternoon, the Baltimore Office for Promotion and the Arts announced that Saturday’s Artscape activities will be canceled.

“While Artscape is a rain or shine event, Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to bring strong winds that pose potential risks for outdoor activities,” wrote BOPA in a statement.

Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed off the coast of the mid-Atlantic, however, it is not likely to remain a tropical storm by the time it hits Maryland on Sunday, reports the National Weather Service. But Baltimore is still expected to see heavy wind and rain on Saturday, with NWS forecasting up to three inches of rain and winds gusting up to 47 miles per hour.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts said they are monitoring weather conditions and will make a decision about Sunday’s activities “at the earliest opportunity.” The opening night of the festival Friday will go on as planned, which includes a performance by DJ Pee .Wee, the alter-ego of Anderson .Paak. Performances on Saturday that have been washed out include Nile Rodgers and CHIC.