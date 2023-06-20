© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Baltimore Banner

Maryland has a massive backlog for Medicaid in-home care. Some patients die waiting.

The Baltimore Banner | By Sara True
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT
Jayne Felton rests her arms on her box of paperwork related to her sister’s care in her home office in Havre De Grace on June 8, 2023. (Heather Diehl/The Baltimore Banner)
Heather Diehl/The Baltimore Banner
/
Jayne Felton rests her arms on her box of paperwork related to her sister’s care in her home office in Havre De Grace on June 8, 2023.

More than 11,600 older and disabled Marylanders with Medicaid have been waiting as long as a year for help at home. Some are being hospitalized, institutionalized or even dying in the interim.

These medically vulnerable residents — who need help with tasks such as bathing, dressing, cooking, cleaning and errands — are among a massive backlog of applicants for in-home care through Medicaid, the state-administered public health insurance program for low-income people. The Maryland Department of Health has just eight workers to process the applications.

Family members with their own work and family obligations are having to step in, and often cannot provide the level or frequency of care that their loved ones need. Caregivers often contend with overwhelming stress while their family member’s dignity, well-being and safety are compromised.

Adding to their stress, family caregivers often must manage an opaque and complicated process to get an application for Medicaid home- and community-based services approved. Many report having to make hundreds of phone calls, send hundreds of emails, and submit countless documents, while getting conflicting or inaccurate information from the state and other agencies.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Maryland has a massive backlog for Medicaid in-home care. Some patients die waiting.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner HealthcareMedicaidMarylandelder careMaryland Department of Health
Sara True
See stories by Sara True
Related Content
Load More