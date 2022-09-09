Johns Hopkins warns patients it may leave CareFirst network
Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation told patients this week the organization may leave the CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance network in early December unless a new contract is signed.
Johns Hopkins claims that CareFirst reimburses the system at lower rates than other insurers in the state. Johns Hopkins hospital will remain in-network for emergency care but outpatient procedures such as primary care doctors and specialists will not as of Dec. 5 unless a new deal is reached.
Johns Hopkins estimated that the cost to provide health care has increased more than 21% in the past decade while CareFirst payments increased by 10%, according to the hospital’s website.