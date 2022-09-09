© 2022 WYPR
WYPR News

Johns Hopkins warns patients it may leave CareFirst network

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Kristen Mosbrucker
Published September 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
Johns Hopkins Hospital
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation told patients this week the organization may leave the CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance network in early December unless a new contract is signed.

Johns Hopkins claims that CareFirst reimburses the system at lower rates than other insurers in the state. Johns Hopkins hospital will remain in-network for emergency care but outpatient procedures such as primary care doctors and specialists will not as of Dec. 5 unless a new deal is reached.

Johns Hopkins estimated that the cost to provide health care has increased more than 21% in the past decade while CareFirst payments increased by 10%, according to the hospital’s website. 

Kristen Mosbrucker
Kristen Mosbrucker is a digital news editor and producer for WYPR.
