Hogan Announces Another Vaccine Initiative

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Joel McCord
Published April 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT
HoganPresser
SCREENSHOT VIA GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN
/
Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at a press conference

Gov. Larry Hogan announced another effort Wednesday to get more Marylanders vaccinated against the coronavirus. He’s calling this one No Arm Left Behind.

It includes setting up partnerships at 42 colleges, universities and community colleges in Maryland to create social media and advertising campaigns to get students vaccinated.

It also involves working with the state’s largest employers, including Southwest Airlines and Amazon to make sure their employees get vaccinated as well as efforts aimed at older Marylanders.

“We're also proactively reaching out to and directly contacting more than 70,000 of the state's Medicaid recipients age 50 and older who have not yet received a vaccine,” he said. “And we're booking appointments for more of them every single day.”

In addition, General Janeen Birckhead of the Maryland National Guard announced plans for a three-day walk-up clinic at Morgan State University in Baltimore, beginning April 30 and a vaccine town hall and clinic at Bowie State University on April 26.

The governor also said the state would open another mass vaccination site at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen Thursday and one at The Mall in Columbia next week.

Joel McCord
Joel McCord is a trumpet player who learned early in life that that’s no way to make a living.
See stories by Joel McCord
