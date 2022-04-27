1985-1995: Stations flip formats
1 of 8 — WJHU Program Schedule from the 80s.png
A WJHU program grid from the 80s. Credit: Edmund Newman
2 of 8 — Big Jim.jpg
A headshot of James "Big Jim" Staton. "Big Jim" was a host at WEAA for 32 years.
3 of 8 — Isisara_64.jpg
Former WEAA host Isisara Bey. Photo courtesy of Bey.
Nichole Washington
4 of 8 — andy bienstock.jpg
WYPR Vice President and Program Director Andy Bienstock taking a break from his on-air hosting duties at WJHU. This photo was taken in the early 80s. Photo courtesy of Edmund Newman.
5 of 8 — Jim Armstrong taken at KBIA-FM in the 80s (1).jpg
Former WBJC host and WTMD program director Jim Armstrong. This photo was taken at KBIA-FM in the 80s. Photo courtesy of Armstrong.
6 of 8 — 20220419_120423.jpg
A photo of Wendy Williams from the 1990s while she was acting GM at WEAA. To her left is Georges Collinet, the host of "Afropop Worldwide," an NPR show offering that presented the music of Africa and the Africa Diaspora. WEAA carried the show in the 90s. Photo credit: Wendy Williams.
7 of 8 — prog sched p2.jpg
Pages from a WJHU program guide from the 80s. Courtesy of Edmund Newman.
8 of 8 — prog sched p3.jpg
More pages from a WJHU program guide from the 80s. Courtesy of Edmund Newman.
The 1980s and 1990s were a time when many local radio stations were coming into their own. Building, reorganizing, working out the kinks. It was also a time when many stations changed formats. You’ll hear more about that on this episode.
Guests:
- Dr. Baruti Kopano
- James “Big Jim” Staton
- Isisara Bey
- John Wesley
- Jonathan Palevsky
- Andy Bienstock
- Ellen Beth Levitt
- Bob Benson
- Jim Armstrong
- Wendy Williams
Production and support for this podcast was brought to you in part by PNC Bank.
A transcript of this episode will be posted by 12 PM.