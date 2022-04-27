© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey

1985-1995: Stations flip formats

Published April 27, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT
A WJHU program grid from the 80s. Credit: Edmund Newman
A headshot of James "Big Jim" Staton. "Big Jim" was a host at WEAA for 32 years.
Former WEAA host Isisara Bey. Photo courtesy of Bey.
WYPR Vice President and Program Director Andy Bienstock taking a break from his on-air hosting duties at WJHU. This photo was taken in the early 80s. Photo courtesy of Edmund Newman.
Former WBJC host and WTMD program director Jim Armstrong. This photo was taken at KBIA-FM in the 80s. Photo courtesy of Armstrong.
A photo of Wendy Williams from the 1990s while she was acting GM at WEAA. To her left is Georges Collinet, the host of "Afropop Worldwide," an NPR show offering that presented the music of Africa and the Africa Diaspora. WEAA carried the show in the 90s. Photo credit: Wendy Williams.
Pages from a WJHU program guide from the 80s. Courtesy of Edmund Newman.
More pages from a WJHU program guide from the 80s. Courtesy of Edmund Newman.

The 1980s and 1990s were a time when many local radio stations were coming into their own. Building, reorganizing, working out the kinks. It was also a time when many stations changed formats. You’ll hear more about that on this episode.

Guests:

  • Dr. Baruti Kopano
  • James “Big Jim” Staton
  • Isisara Bey
  • John Wesley
  • Jonathan Palevsky
  • Andy Bienstock
  • Ellen Beth Levitt
  • Bob Benson
  • Jim Armstrong
  • Wendy Williams

Production and support for this podcast was brought to you in part by PNC Bank.

A transcript of this episode will be posted by 12 PM.

Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey
Jamyla Krempel
Jamyla Krempel is WYPR's digital content director and the executive producer of Wavelength: Baltimore's Public Radio Journey. She collaborates with reporters, program and podcast hosts to create content for WYPR’s online platforms.
See stories by Jamyla Krempel