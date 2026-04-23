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Baltimore IG apologizes for post the Scott administration called racist

The Baltimore Banner | By Emily Opilo
Published April 23, 2026 at 10:38 AM EDT
Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming, center, apologized for posting an AI-generated image of Mayor Brandon Scott that prompted a complaint to the city’s ethics board earlier this week. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming, center, apologized for posting an AI-generated image of Mayor Brandon Scott that prompted a complaint to the city’s ethics board earlier this week.

Baltimore’s inspector general apologized for posting an AI-generated image of Mayor Brandon Scott that prompted a complaint to the city’s ethics board earlier this week.

In a two-paragraph statement issued late Wednesday, Isabel Mercedes Cumming said she was sorry for sharing an image that depicted the mayor chomping on a cigar, clutching a glass of brown liquor and holding a fistful of luxury shopping bags in front of a suitcase overflowing with cash. The post, which has since been deleted, included a link to a YouTube video that contained misinformation about the city’s budget.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — 
Baltimore IG apologizes for post the Scott administration called racist

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The Baltimore Banner Isabel Mercedes CummingInspector General Isabel Mercedes CummingBaltimore Mayor Brandon ScottBaltimore City
Emily Opilo
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