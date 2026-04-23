Baltimore’s inspector general apologized for posting an AI-generated image of Mayor Brandon Scott that prompted a complaint to the city’s ethics board earlier this week.

In a two-paragraph statement issued late Wednesday, Isabel Mercedes Cumming said she was sorry for sharing an image that depicted the mayor chomping on a cigar, clutching a glass of brown liquor and holding a fistful of luxury shopping bags in front of a suitcase overflowing with cash. The post, which has since been deleted, included a link to a YouTube video that contained misinformation about the city’s budget.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner —

Baltimore IG apologizes for post the Scott administration called racist

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.