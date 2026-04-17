Baltimore’s law department has “cut off, foreclosed, shut down” Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming’s ability to investigate waste, fraud and abuse, the judge overseeing a dispute over her access to records said Friday.

Retired Baltimore Circuit Associate Judge Pamela J. White stopped short of ruling at the hearing but appeared to signal her view of the city’s arguments, saying they were minimizing the authority of the Office of the Inspector General under the city’s charter.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner —

Judge: Baltimore has ‘cut off, foreclosed, shut down’ inspector general’s powers

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