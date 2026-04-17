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Judge: Baltimore has ‘cut off, foreclosed, shut down’ inspector general’s powers

The Baltimore Banner | By Justin Fenton,
Emily Opilo
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
Baltimore’s law department has minimized the authority of Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming’s office under the city’s charter. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore’s law department has minimized the authority of Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming’s office under the city’s charter.

Baltimore’s law department has “cut off, foreclosed, shut down” Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming’s ability to investigate waste, fraud and abuse, the judge overseeing a dispute over her access to records said Friday.

Retired Baltimore Circuit Associate Judge Pamela J. White stopped short of ruling at the hearing but appeared to signal her view of the city’s arguments, saying they were minimizing the authority of the Office of the Inspector General under the city’s charter.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner — 
Judge: Baltimore has ‘cut off, foreclosed, shut down’ inspector general’s powers

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The Baltimore Banner Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes CummingBaltimore City
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