A note on programming changes

Dear Members and Community,

Public media is navigating a shifting landscape and one of the most challenging periods in its history. Over the last 16 months, changes in federal funding and broader economic conditions have tested the resilience of stations like WYPR in very real ways. Alongside our members, we’ve met those challenges directly, with the long-term health of this station and this community guiding every decision.

Our commitment to serving the greater Baltimore region remains strong. Baltimore Public Media is still your trusted, independent source of journalism, culture, and connection.

We know that our community has felt recent programming changes. Public radio is personal. The voices and programs you invite into your day become part of your routine and your connection to the world around you. Our recent schedule changes and the conclusion of Midday are significant, and we don't take that lightly.

These decisions were made thoughtfully, grounded in audience data, informed by decades of programming experience, and guided by our responsibility to strengthen WYPR's service for the long-term. The demand for trusted news is growing, and we're building to meet it with a more cohesive mix of local, national, and global journalism through our own WYPR newsroom, NPR, and the BBC.

Local content is and will remain central to WYPR. We're evolving how it reaches you and expanding access across platforms and throughout the day. That includes continued investment in Pass the Mic, Five Minutes of Baltimore History, Thoughts on Tech & Things, and other podcasts and programs.

Our vision remains the same: To bring you the news you need, the arts and culture you love, and the curiosity and joy that make Baltimore a city worth celebrating. We're not stepping back from that. We're building it every day.

A new flagship approach to local public and cultural affairs is central to WYPR's next chapter. The civic dialogue, commentary, and community voice that defined Midday isn't going away — it's evolving. We look forward to sharing that with you in the coming months.

While the voices from your morning commute or evening listen may have changed, we ask that you give us time. These transitions are intentional, and they take care and time to get right. We are committed to bringing forward programming that is thoughtful, responsive, and grounded in the same values you’ve long trusted from WYPR.

We’ll say this plainly: We care deeply about this station and the role it plays in people’s lives. We’re listeners too. WYPR is here because of you and for you. With your continued support, we will keep building something that reflects Baltimore and Maryland with the care and depth we all deserve.

With appreciation,

Craig N. Swagler

President & CEO

Baltimore Public Media