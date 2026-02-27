2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Mayor’s office spent $167K on food, flowers and more without approval, OIG report says

The Baltimore Banner | By Sara Ruberg
Published February 27, 2026 at 1:03 PM EST
Baltimore’s Office of the Inspector General recommended the city bring on additional people and resources to oversee P-card transactions. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore’s Office of the Inspector General recommended the city bring on additional people and resources to oversee P-card transactions.

Employees in Mayor Brandon Scott’s office did not go through a required process to approve purchases of food, flowers and other items for office celebrations and sporting events, according to a report from Baltimore’s Office of the Inspector General.

About 200 people in the office have “P-cards,” or procurement cards, which are used by city employees to make purchases with city funds. The city has spent a total of $36 million in P-card transactions since June 2022, of which $167,455 was out of compliance, the report says.

The report, which was released to the public Wednesday, says employees in the mayor’s office did not submit waivers for approval for 336 transactions between July 1, 2022, and Nov. 17, 2025.

