Employees in Mayor Brandon Scott’s office did not go through a required process to approve purchases of food, flowers and other items for office celebrations and sporting events, according to a report from Baltimore’s Office of the Inspector General.

About 200 people in the office have “P-cards,” or procurement cards, which are used by city employees to make purchases with city funds. The city has spent a total of $36 million in P-card transactions since June 2022, of which $167,455 was out of compliance, the report says.

The report, which was released to the public Wednesday, says employees in the mayor’s office did not submit waivers for approval for 336 transactions between July 1, 2022, and Nov. 17, 2025.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner —

Mayor’s office spent $167K on food, flowers and more without approval, OIG report says

