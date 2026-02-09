2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Dueling legal opinions in latest public safety split between Mayor Scott and SA Bates

By Gabe Ortis,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 9, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Mayor Brandon Scott (center) tells reporters that this summer the city's youth curfew will be enforced. Baltimore state's attorney Ivan Bates (left) and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison (right) joined.
Emily Hofstaedter, WYPR.
A file photo of Mayor Brandon Scott, center, and Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates, left.

The public disagreement between Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and State’s Attorney Ivan Bates over public safety initiatives has entered a new chapter.

The two officials released opposing legal opinions over the past several weeks.

In December, Bates, a frequent critic of the Mayor’s anti-violence initiatives, sought outside analysis to back up his decision to cut ties with MONSE—the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Then last week, the Mayor’s Office released its own outsider analysis that found Bates's decision was “neither legally required nor factually justified.”

Emily Opilo, who covers City Hall for The Baltimore Banner, and Justin Fenton, an investigative reporter for the Banner, join Midday guest host Gabe Ortis to help sort through the dueling arguments—and why the disagreement matters.

Gabe Ortis
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
