Dueling legal opinions in latest public safety split between Mayor Scott and SA Bates

The public disagreement between Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and State’s Attorney Ivan Bates over public safety initiatives has entered a new chapter.

The two officials released opposing legal opinions over the past several weeks.

In December, Bates, a frequent critic of the Mayor’s anti-violence initiatives, sought outside analysis to back up his decision to cut ties with MONSE—the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Then last week, the Mayor’s Office released its own outsider analysis that found Bates's decision was “neither legally required nor factually justified.”

Emily Opilo, who covers City Hall for The Baltimore Banner, and Justin Fenton, an investigative reporter for the Banner, join Midday guest host Gabe Ortis to help sort through the dueling arguments—and why the disagreement matters.