Prince George’s County is ending its decades-old ban on pit bulls

Advocates saw Renee, a pit bull terrier mix, trot out of the Prince George’s County animal shelter with a volunteer on Monday on her way to her foster home. She was one of 13 dogs moved out of the county after being marked at risk of being euthanized.

She might be one of the last pit bulls that needs to be moved as Prince George’s County sunsets a nearly 30-year ban on the dogs. Prince George’s was the only county in Maryland that still had a ban on pit bulls, which is not a specific breed but an umbrella term generally applied to dogs with muscular bodies and broad heads.

The Prince George’s County Council passed a bill on Monday that will allow residents to adopt and foster pit bulls through a pilot program. The bill, which advocates call the Animal Control Modernization Act, will require pit bull owners to have a special permit, expand leash laws and increase fines for violations.

