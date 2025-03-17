Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is postponing events in Baltimore and other cities this week for his upcoming book after some groups planned to hold protests.

Schumer was scheduled to speak Monday evening at the Central Enoch Pratt Free Library on Cathedral Street about his book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning,” which is slated to be published Tuesday. The event was indefinitely postponed due to “security reasons,” according to an email from the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Schumer’s book tour stop in Baltimore postponed for ‘security reasons’

