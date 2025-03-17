2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Schumer’s book tour stop in Baltimore postponed for ‘security reasons’

The Baltimore Banner | By Clara Longo de Freitas
Published March 17, 2025 at 1:24 PM EDT
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was scheduled to hold events for his new book in Maryland and Washington, D.C., this week. (Ben Curtis/AP)
Ben Curtis
/
AP
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was scheduled to hold events for his new book in Maryland and Washington, D.C., this week.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is postponing events in Baltimore and other cities this week for his upcoming book after some groups planned to hold protests.

Schumer was scheduled to speak Monday evening at the Central Enoch Pratt Free Library on Cathedral Street about his book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning,” which is slated to be published Tuesday. The event was indefinitely postponed due to “security reasons,” according to an email from the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Schumer’s book tour stop in Baltimore postponed for ‘security reasons’

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Enoch Pratt Free LibraryPolitics
Clara Longo de Freitas
See stories by Clara Longo de Freitas
Related Content
Load More