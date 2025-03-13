The congressional showdown over a government shutdown

The possibility of a government shutdown is looming as tomorrow night’s deadline quickly approaches. Republicans in the U.S. House passed a 6-month bill that is stalled in the Senate, where Democrats are pushing a 28-day continuing resolution that would allow time for a negotiated, bipartisan long-term bill.

E.J. Dionne Jr., a Washington Post columnist cover national politics, joins Midday to discuss the latest news. He recently wrote about the mantle of responsibility of the Democratic Party in this current moment.