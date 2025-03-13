2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The congressional showdown over a government shutdown

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 13, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
The possibility of a government shutdown is looming as tomorrow night’s deadline quickly approaches. Republicans in the U.S. House passed a 6-month bill that is stalled in the Senate, where Democrats are pushing a 28-day continuing resolution that would allow time for a negotiated, bipartisan long-term bill.

E.J. Dionne Jr., a Washington Post columnist cover national politics, joins Midday to discuss the latest news. He recently wrote about the mantle of responsibility of the Democratic Party in this current moment.

E.J. Dionne Jr.-Washington Post Columnist
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes