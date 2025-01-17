© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge orders Baltimore Co. to pay more than $4.2 million to shortchanged retirees

The Baltimore Banner | By Rona Kobell
Published January 17, 2025 at 11:27 AM EST
Baltimore County must pay more than $4.2 million to resolve class-action claims by 171 retirees. (Wesley Lapointe for The Baltimore Banner)
Wesley Lapointe
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore County must pay more than $4.2 million to resolve class-action claims by 171 retirees.

Baltimore County must pay more than $4.2 million to resolve class-action claims by 171 retirees that the state appellate court found were shortchanged when they moved their pensions from other entities to the county system.

The Appellate Court of Maryland’s Jan. 2 ruling marks the end of a complicated case that all Baltimore County judges recused themselves from because they use the retirement system.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Judge orders Baltimore Co. to pay more than $4.2 million to shortchanged retirees

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Baltimore County
Rona Kobell
See stories by Rona Kobell