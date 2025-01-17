Baltimore County must pay more than $4.2 million to resolve class-action claims by 171 retirees that the state appellate court found were shortchanged when they moved their pensions from other entities to the county system.

The Appellate Court of Maryland’s Jan. 2 ruling marks the end of a complicated case that all Baltimore County judges recused themselves from because they use the retirement system.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Judge orders Baltimore Co. to pay more than $4.2 million to shortchanged retirees

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.