Beer and wine at Maryland grocery stores? Gov. Moore says yes, please.

The Baltimore Banner | By Matti Gellman
Published December 12, 2024 at 10:46 AM EST
DiPasquale’s Italian Market is one of the few exceptions where people can purchase groceries and wine together. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)
Kirk McKoy
/
The Baltimore Banner
DiPasquale’s Italian Market is one of the few exceptions where people can purchase groceries and wine together.

Gov. Wes Moore announced Wednesday he supports allowing the sale of beer and wine in grocery stores across the state — weighing in on a contentious idea that has previously failed in the legislature.

Most counties in the state do not have beer and wine in grocery and convenience stores, going back to 1978 when Maryland prevented supermarket chains from obtaining liquor licenses. There are a few exceptions, with some stores grandfathered in to selling alcohol due to a preexisting liquor license. Attempts to change the law last year were unsuccessful.

But Moore hopes that will change by the end of the next legislative session — which begins in January — despite some pushback.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner:
Beer and wine at Maryland grocery stores? Gov. Moore says yes, please.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
