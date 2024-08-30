Syed is allowed to remain free pending the new hearing, the justices wrote.

The Maryland Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the murder conviction against Adnan Syed and ordered the circuit court to redo a hearing that cleared Syed’s name two years ago.

The court’s 4-3 decision brings yet another reversal for Syed and returns the long-running case to the status before a Baltimore judge threw out his conviction and released him from prison. Justices found Baltimore prosecutors and the lower court had violated the rights of Young Lee, the brother of the murdered Hae Min Lee.

“In an effort to remedy what they perceived to be an injustice to Mr. Syed, the prosecutor and the Circuit Court worked an injustice against Mr. Lee by failing to treat him with dignity, respect and sensitivity,” the court found.

Though the court reinstated Syed’s conviction, he’s allowed to remain free pending a new hearing, the justices wrote.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction of Adnan Syed and orders new hearing

