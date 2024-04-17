© 2024 WYPR
The 2024 Baltimore Banner Voter Guide

The Baltimore Banner
Published April 17, 2024 at 3:28 PM EDT
The Baltimore Banner's 2024 Voter Guide. Credit: Alex Fine for The Baltimore Banner
Alex Fine for The Baltimore Banner

Check out everything you need to know to cast your ballot in the May 14th primary election, including a break down of major races from Baltimore mayor to Congress, local school boards, election FAQ and more.

The 2024 Baltimore Banner Voter Guide

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
