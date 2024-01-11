Maryland elections board member resigns after being charged for taking part in Capitol riot

A Republican member of the Maryland State Board of Elections resigned from his post Thursday after being charged with participating in breaching the U.S. Capitol amid rioting on Jan. 6, 2021.

Carlos Ayala was arrested on multiple charges on Tuesday, according to federal court records. His resignation was official on Thursday, according to a statement from Michael G. Summers, chairman of the elections board.

“The Board is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of our elections in Maryland in a non-partisan manner,” Summers said in the statement. “The State Board will remain steadfast in our mission to oversee our elections process and serve as a trusted source of information for all Marylanders during this presidential election year.”

Ayala is a Republican from Salisbury who was appointed to the board last year by Gov. Wes Moore, following a recommendation from the Maryland Republican Party. State law dictates that that the elections board have a certain number of members from the main political parties.

