FBI agents arrested Dunbar High School Football Coach Lawrence Smith Friday morning, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed.

The charges against Smith were not immediately known, but he’s scheduled to appear in federal court Friday afternoon.

FBI agents visited the school headquarters a year ago, probing timecard irregularities and overtime fraud, sources said at the time. Smith works as a city schools police detective.

Smith — the only two-time recipient of Baltimore Ravens’ High School Coach of the Year award — steered the high school team last season to its second straight Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 2A-1A title, and the Poets eighth championship under his leadership. Over the last five seasons, he’s coached Dunbar to a 61-4 record, second best in the state.

Smith earned about $94,000 in overtime pay on top of a salary of about $62,500 between October 2020 and October 2021, according to school district data. He’s listed as the highest-paid school police officer during those 12 months, and he made nearly $30,000 more in overtime pay than any other officer. City schools officials declined to comment.

From October 2021 to October 2022, records show he received $70,000 in salary and another $67,994 in overtime pay. He received another $15,811 listed as “additional earnings,” for a total of $153,810.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Dunbar football coach Lawrence Smith, a school police officer, arrested

