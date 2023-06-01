A judge declared a mistrial on Thursday after a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict in the case of a former Johns Hopkins doctor and her spouse who is a U.S. Army major on charges that they obtained and disclosed private health information to help Russia.

“I want to thank you profusely for your service in this matter,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher told the jury. “I really do appreciate all of you.”

Anna Gabrielian, 37, a former anesthesiologist at Johns Hopkins, and Jamie Lee Henry, 40, a doctor who had been stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, both of Rockville, stood trial in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on charges of conspiracy and wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA. Federal prosecutors alleged that the couple abused their positions as physicians and provided medical records to an undercover FBI special agent who they believed was a representative of the Russian government to aid a foreign power.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Mistrial declared in Russia conspiracy case against U.S. Army major, ex-Johns Hopkins doctor

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.