Poll: Gov. Moore ‘on solid footing’ with 53% job approval early in term

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who recently completed his first 100 days on the job, has an approval rating of 53%, according to a new poll.

Among 800 people surveyed by Goucher College Poll in partnership with The Baltimore Banner, 36% said they approved of Moore’s job performance and another 17% gave strong approval.

A total of 26% disapproved or strongly disapproved, with 20% still unsure of their view of the new Democratic governor.

“Wes Moore’s approval rating is solid. He is on solid footing with Maryland voters,” said Mileah Kromer, pollster and director of Goucher’s Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics.

Not surprisingly, Moore’s approval was highest among Democrats (75%). He had a poorer showing with unaffiliated voters (41%) and Republicans (25%).

Kromer said while the support from Republicans and independents was far less than Democrats, it’s still notable. It’s enough to keep the governor’s popularity in safe territory.

“That’s a healthy mix of folks,” she said.

