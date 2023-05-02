© 2023 WYPR
Goucher poll ranks Marylanders' top issues, governor's job approval

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakTeria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 2, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Polling and surveying
Pixabay via Canva

Tom's next guests are Dr. Mileah Kromer, the director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, and Pamela Wood, who covers state politics for The Baltimore Banner, a WYPR news partner.

The Banner and the Hughes Center released a poll surveying Maryland residents about a wide range of issues, including their feelings about Gov. Wes Moore's performance in his first 100 days in office.

Tom's guests also discuss the retirement of one of the longest-serving members of the U.S. Congress from Maryland. Yesterday, Sen. Ben Cardin announced he would not seek re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2024. The speculation about who may seek to succeed him has begun.

Dr. Mileah Kromer joins Tom in Studio A. Pamela Wood joins us on Zoom.

