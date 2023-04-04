© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Baltimore Banner

Report detailing sex abuse within Catholic church of Baltimore to be released Wednesday

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Liz Bowie,
Dylan Segelbaum
Published April 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
SNAP member David Lorenz leads a press conference about the cover-up of child sexual abuse by Baltimore Archdiocese.
Peter Smith/AP
/
AP
David Lorenz, Maryland director for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, speaks at a sidewalk news conference outside the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops gathering in Baltimore on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Smith)

A Baltimore Circuit judge on Tuesday authorized the public release of a redacted version of the 456-page report detailing the extent of sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, clearing the way for its release Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown will release the redacted “Attorney General’s Report on Child Sex Abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore” in the afternoon, according to a news release. The report will be posted on the attorney general’s website.

In the order, Judge Robert Taylor said the report can be released “as the Attorney General sees fit.”

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Report detailing sex abuse within Catholic church of Baltimore to be released Wednesday

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

WYPR's Kristen Mosbrucker and Scott Maucione contributed to this news story.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner The Baltimore BannerBaltimore CityArchdiocese of BaltimoreSex Abuse in the Catholic ChurchCrimeMaryland Politics
Liz Bowie
See stories by Liz Bowie
Dylan Segelbaum
See stories by Dylan Segelbaum
Related Content
Load More