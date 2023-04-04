A Baltimore Circuit judge on Tuesday authorized the public release of a redacted version of the 456-page report detailing the extent of sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, clearing the way for its release Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown will release the redacted “Attorney General’s Report on Child Sex Abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore” in the afternoon, according to a news release. The report will be posted on the attorney general’s website.

In the order, Judge Robert Taylor said the report can be released “as the Attorney General sees fit.”

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Report detailing sex abuse within Catholic church of Baltimore to be released Wednesday

WYPR's Kristen Mosbrucker and Scott Maucione contributed to this news story.