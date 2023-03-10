When the voting started, one senator after another said “yes,” and there were tears and sobs in the gallery.

Two survivors hugged and cried. For years, they had come to Annapolis and bared the childhood horrors they suffered at the hands of Catholic priests, only to see their bill stall in this Senate committee.

The Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee voted overwhelmingly Friday to advance the Child Victims Act of 2023, an incremental step — the bill must still clear the full Senate and House — yet the step that has frustrated survivors in three previous years.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Bill clears persistent Senate hill to allow lawsuits over church sex abuse.

