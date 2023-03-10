© 2023 WYPR
The Baltimore Banner

Bill clears persistent Senate hill to allow lawsuits over church sex abuse

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Tim Prudente
Published March 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST
BYW4XQKNRVHV5JN62R7YW5PPWE.jpeg
(Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)
The Child Victims Act of 2023 proceeds in Annapolis as a Baltimore judge is poised to release a report of more than 400 pages detailing the history of child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

When the voting started, one senator after another said “yes,” and there were tears and sobs in the gallery.

Two survivors hugged and cried. For years, they had come to Annapolis and bared the childhood horrors they suffered at the hands of Catholic priests, only to see their bill stall in this Senate committee.

The Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee voted overwhelmingly Friday to advance the Child Victims Act of 2023, an incremental step — the bill must still clear the full Senate and House — yet the step that has frustrated survivors in three previous years.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner:  Bill clears persistent Senate hill to allow lawsuits over church sex abuse.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

The Baltimore Banner Maryland General AssemblyArchdiocese of BaltimoreSex Abuse in the Catholic ChurchThe Baltimore Banner
Tim Prudente
