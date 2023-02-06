© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Baltimore Banner

Ex-Gilman School teacher to be held without bail on sexual abuse, rape charges

The Baltimore Banner | By Dylan Segelbaum
Published February 6, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST
DQTF6P6PQNBFFBZZ4FZMYFZDT4.jpg
Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner
/
The exterior of the Gilman School, a private, independent all-boys school in the Roland Park neighborhood of Baltimore, is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2023. A former teacher, Chris Bendann, 38, of Towson, was recently charged with sexual abuse of a minor, rape and perverted practice.

A former middle school teacher at the Gilman School will continue to be held without bail as he awaits trial on charges including sexual abuse of a minor, rape and perverted practice and related offenses, a Baltimore County judge ruled on Monday.

District Judge Karen Pilarski made that determination at a bail review hearing for Chris Bendann, 38, of Towson, who taught social studies at the private, independent all-boys school in Roland Park in Baltimore from 2007-2023, according to his LinkedIn page. He’s accused of sexually abusing a teen between 2016-2019.

“The alarming and systemic abuse of children cannot go unknown,” Pilarski said. “I find him to be a public safety threat.”

In a letter to the school community dated Jan. 20, Gilman School Head of School Henry P.A. Smyth wrote that it fired Bendann after recently learning of several reports of “inappropriate, out-of-school conduct with students.”

On Feb. 3, police executed a search and seizure warrant at the former Gilman School teacher's home in the Rodgers Forge community in Towson and arrest him on charges including sexual abuse of a minor, rape and perverted practice.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ex-Gilman School teacher to be held without bail on sexual abuse, rape charges

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

Tags
The Baltimore Banner The Baltimore BannerBaltimore CountyTowsonRoland ParkFBICrimesexual assault
Dylan Segelbaum
See stories by Dylan Segelbaum
Related Content
Load More