Thanksgiving Program Schedule
NOON - A Special Live Turkey Confidential from The Splendid Table
2 pm - Giving Thanks
10:00 pm - Two Hour Version of Giving Thanks.
Turkey Confidential: On Thursday, November 24, Turkey Confidential is a live, two-hour, call-in program on Thanksgiving Day from 12 pm - 2 pm EST for public radio listeners across the nation.
Host Lynne Rossetto Kasper comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests alike on the biggest cooking day of the year.
A Thanksgiving morning tradition, Lynne answers listener questions throughout this live, two-hour program. Previous "Turkey Confidential" specials have included everything from a cross-country trucker cooking his Thanksgiving dinner on the manifold to a panicked first-time cook who didn't realize a turkey needs to be thawed. Lynne handles all questions with wit, expertise and laughter.
Giving Thanks: Host John Birge presents a contemporary celebration of the spirit of gratitude, with this year’s special guest, chef Jacques Pepin. Whether your listeners are listening in the kitchen, on the road, or relaxing after their feast, “Giving Thanks” provides the warmth of great music and memorable words.
- Jacques Pépin - One of the world’s most famous cooking teachers, Jacques Pépin has published more than twenty-five cookbooks, including his new cookbook Jacques Pépin: Heart & Soul in the Kitchen, Essential Pépin and his memoir, The Apprentice: My Life in the Kitchen (December 2015 reissue with forward by Anthony Bourdain). He has also starred in fourteen acclaimed cooking series on public television and is a contributing editor to Food & Wine magazine. Jacques shares his knowledge through the curriculum and teaching at International Culinary Center (founded as The French Culinary Institute), where he has been a dean since joining in 1988. Before coming to the United States, Jacques served as the personal chef to Charles de Gaulle. He has won many accolades and awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award from the James Beard Foundation in 2005, several IACP Cookbook Awards, and the Legion of Honor, France’s highest distinction. He lives with his wife, Gloria, in Madison, Connecticut.