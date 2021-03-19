Thanksgiving Program Schedule

NOON - A Special Live Turkey Confidential from The Splendid Table

2 pm - Giving Thanks

10:00 pm - Two Hour Version of Giving Thanks.

Turkey Confidential: On Thursday, November 24, Turkey Confidential is a live, two-hour, call-in program on Thanksgiving Day from 12 pm - 2 pm EST for public radio listeners across the nation.

Host Lynne Rossetto Kasper comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests alike on the biggest cooking day of the year.

A Thanksgiving morning tradition, Lynne answers listener questions throughout this live, two-hour program. Previous "Turkey Confidential" specials have included everything from a cross-country trucker cooking his Thanksgiving dinner on the manifold to a panicked first-time cook who didn't realize a turkey needs to be thawed. Lynne handles all questions with wit, expertise and laughter.



Giving Thanks: Host John Birge presents a contemporary celebration of the spirit of gratitude, with this year’s special guest, chef Jacques Pepin. Whether your listeners are listening in the kitchen, on the road, or relaxing after their feast, “Giving Thanks” provides the warmth of great music and memorable words.

