Maryland’s public universities have for months strategized about ways to keep students and faculty safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. But staff members…
Baltimore gets labeled a COVID-19 hot spot by the White House coronavirus task force. The University System of Maryland decides on a hybrid of in-person…
Dr. Jay Perman, Chancellor of the University System of Maryland, said Thursday he decided to open the state’s 12 public colleges and universities with…
State universities throughout Maryland have begun canceling classes this week due to concerns over the coronavirus.And they say students and faculty need…